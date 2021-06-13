Reliant Investment Management LLC Purchases 467 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 3.6% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

The Home Depot stock opened at $310.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

