Reliant Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 2.1% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intuit by 1,798.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Intuit by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $472.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $422.49. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.19 and a 12 month high of $474.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

