Reliant Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Reliant Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 3.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,552,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,239,016 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $470.70 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.41 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $461.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.