Reliant Investment Management LLC Takes $3.35 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,307 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after acquiring an additional 361,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.66. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

