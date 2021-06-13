Reliant Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,935 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

