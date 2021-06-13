renBTC Price Tops $38,595.54 on Major Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. renBTC has a total market cap of $380.95 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38,595.54 or 0.99394029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, renBTC has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00059480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.79 or 0.00805519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.18 or 0.08043038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00084227 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 9,870 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

