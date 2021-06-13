Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to post $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $683.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

RCII stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.79. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

