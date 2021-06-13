Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. Repay reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $24.01 on Friday. Repay has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,421 shares of company stock worth $915,039 in the last 90 days. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Repay by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Repay by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Repay by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 22,887 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

