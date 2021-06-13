REPO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $117,997.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $117,997.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00056273 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00163375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00185672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.29 or 0.01100395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,864.18 or 1.00085862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

