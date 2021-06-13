Respiri Limited (OTCMKTS:KMLXF) Short Interest Update

Respiri Limited (OTCMKTS:KMLXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Shares of Respiri stock remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11. Respiri has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

About Respiri

Respiri Limited, an e-health SaaS company, researches, develops, and commercializes, medical devices in Australia and Israel. The company produces and sells mobile health applications. Its products include Wheezo, a mobile app, which has asthma management diary, medication usage and reminders, and symptoms and triggers to help asthma sufferers; and Wholter, a device for home ambulatory recording of nocturnal wheeze and cough.

