Reviewing ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) and The Competition

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE: ACR) is one of 277 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ACRES Commercial Realty to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 24.67% 5.76% 1.07% ACRES Commercial Realty Competitors 10.87% -1.43% 0.88%

40.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 1 0 3.00 ACRES Commercial Realty Competitors 3374 13398 13082 309 2.34

ACRES Commercial Realty currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.35%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential downside of 4.74%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACRES Commercial Realty’s peers have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $50.31 million -$197.71 million -1.16 ACRES Commercial Realty Competitors $737.76 million $41.35 million 18.92

ACRES Commercial Realty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. ACRES Commercial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Westbury, New York.

