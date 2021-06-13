Reviewing Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) and Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) and Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Altus Midstream and Enable Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream 2 0 0 0 1.00 Enable Midstream Partners 1 3 1 0 2.00

Altus Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential downside of 49.66%. Enable Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential downside of 35.57%. Given Enable Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enable Midstream Partners is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Altus Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Enable Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Altus Midstream has a beta of 3.9, suggesting that its stock price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enable Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altus Midstream and Enable Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream $148.41 million 7.50 $80.48 million $2.11 32.48 Enable Midstream Partners $2.46 billion 1.72 $88.00 million $0.69 14.06

Enable Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Enable Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altus Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Altus Midstream pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Enable Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Altus Midstream pays out 284.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enable Midstream Partners pays out 95.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Altus Midstream has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Altus Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Midstream and Enable Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream 15.06% -13.98% 0.86% Enable Midstream Partners 5.03% 5.31% 3.05%

Summary

Enable Midstream Partners beats Altus Midstream on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. The company's natural gas gathering and processing assets are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana; crude oil gathering assets are located in Oklahoma and North Dakota; and natural gas transportation and storage assets extend from western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana, from Louisiana to Illinois, in Oklahoma, and from Louisiana to Alabama. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets included approximately 14,000 miles of gathering pipelines; 15 processing plants with 2.6 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity; approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines; approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and 7 natural gas storage facilities with 84.5 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

