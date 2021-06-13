Reviewing Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) & Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Avid Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $199.80 million 1.38 -$29.20 million ($1.05) -11.29 Avid Technology $360.47 million 4.59 $11.06 million $0.46 79.54

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Inspired Entertainment. Inspired Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avid Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Avid Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Avid Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Avid Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -16.75% N/A -8.17% Avid Technology 5.78% -24.90% 12.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Inspired Entertainment and Avid Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00 Avid Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $15.88, suggesting a potential upside of 33.97%. Avid Technology has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential downside of 43.29%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Avid Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Technology has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avid Technology beats Inspired Entertainment on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games that include greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, cycling, cricket, speedway, golf, and dart, and other horse racing games under the V-Play Soccer, V-Play Football, V-Play Basketball, Virtual Grand National, and V-Play NFLA names. The Interactive segment provides a range of premium random number generated casino content from feature-rich bonus games to European-style casino free spins and table games. The Leisure segment supplies gaming terminals and amusement machines in pubs, bingo halls, and adult gaming centers, as well as family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and other entertainment venues. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite. Its audio products and solutions comprise Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process; Sibelius solution to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S6 line of complementary control surfaces and consoles; S1 and S4 audio control surfaces; and VENUE | S6L live sound system for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various service contracts and support plans; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

