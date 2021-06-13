Reviewing Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Capital City Bank Group pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Bancorp pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group 16.01% 11.15% 0.99% Investors Bancorp 24.43% 9.44% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capital City Bank Group and Investors Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital City Bank Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Investors Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.61%. Investors Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.63, indicating a potential downside of 0.37%. Given Investors Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Investors Bancorp is more favorable than Capital City Bank Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Investors Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group $217.36 million 2.04 $31.58 million $1.88 14.02 Investors Bancorp $1.07 billion 3.39 $221.58 million $0.94 15.62

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group. Capital City Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.5% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Investors Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Investors Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Investors Bancorp beats Capital City Bank Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services. Capital City Bank Group was founded on December 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, FL.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 156 branches in New Jersey and New York. Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.