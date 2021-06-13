Reviewing Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) & Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) and Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Phibro Animal Health and Parnell Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health 1 0 0 0 1.00 Parnell Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.42%. Given Phibro Animal Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Phibro Animal Health is more favorable than Parnell Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Parnell Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health $800.40 million 1.51 $33.55 million $1.08 27.69 Parnell Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Parnell Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Parnell Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health 5.37% 22.19% 5.65% Parnell Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 5.21, indicating that its share price is 421% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats Parnell Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. Its animal health products also comprise antibacterials that are biological or chemical products used in the animal health industry to treat or to prevent bacterial diseases; anticoccidials primarily used to prevent and control the disease coccidiosis in poultry and cattle; anthelmintics to treat infestations of parasitic intestinal worms; and anti-bloat treatment products for cattle to control bloat in animals grazing on legume or wheat-pasture. In addition, the company offers nutritional specialty products, which enhance nutrition to help improve health and performance; and vaccines to prevent diseases primarily for the poultry and swine markets. Further, it manufactures and markets formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds; and various specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also operates in Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. Phibro Animal Health Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

About Parnell Pharmaceuticals

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal – U.S., Production Animal – Rest of World, and Manufacturing Operations. It markets various products, including estroPLAN and GONAbreed reproductive hormone products for improving cattle breeding performance; Zydax for the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA) in dogs and horses; and Glyde, a nutraceutical product aids in the treatment of OA, as well as Parnell PROcept, which adds an additional injection of estroPLAN after the first injection. The company also operates mySYNCH, a digital tool to help veterinarians and producers optimize reproduction and maximize economic gains. Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

