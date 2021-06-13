REVV Reaches Market Cap of $24.40 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. REVV has a total market cap of $24.40 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, REVV has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for $0.0877 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About REVV

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

