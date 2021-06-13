Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the May 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rheinmetall has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:RNMBY remained flat at $$20.70 during trading hours on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $1.0075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

