Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $171,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 7,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $825,210.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 375,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,753,314.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 516,033 shares of company stock worth $46,039,170. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSHD stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.74.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

