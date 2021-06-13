Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of OceanFirst Financial worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 61,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.