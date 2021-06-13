Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,418 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 135,670 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,309 shares of company stock valued at $52,785 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.73 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.