Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,257,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,824,863.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223 over the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.30. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $46.85.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

