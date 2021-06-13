Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $300,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,610 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KRTX stock opened at $135.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.86. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.31.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

