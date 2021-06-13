Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Verra Mobility worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,540,000 after buying an additional 101,178 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,689,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,188,000 after purchasing an additional 656,604 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,187,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,782,000 after purchasing an additional 280,447 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 2,469,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,136,000 after purchasing an additional 334,404 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,694,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRRM stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRRM. Morgan Stanley lowered Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

