Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.24 Million Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of CarGurus worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in CarGurus by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $351,109.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,351,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,908,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,727 shares of company stock worth $8,631,083 over the last three months. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

CARG opened at $25.13 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

