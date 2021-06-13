Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.26 Million Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of First Busey worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUSE. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of BUSE opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.11. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

