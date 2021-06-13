Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of First Busey worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Busey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First Busey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Busey by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.73. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.11.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

