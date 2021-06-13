Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.28 Million Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of CSW Industrials worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 770,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,276,000 after acquiring an additional 347,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 661,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after acquiring an additional 99,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after buying an additional 57,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.64 and a 1-year high of $143.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $277,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,744.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $798,920 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.