Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.28 Million Stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of ICF International worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICF International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ICF International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $3,050,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $94.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $102.23.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.