Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.29 Million Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Core Laboratories worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 13.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

CLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 3.31. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

