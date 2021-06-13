Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.29 Million Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Core Laboratories worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

CLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 3.31. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

