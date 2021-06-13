Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.35 Million Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of CBIZ worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after buying an additional 378,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,195,000 after buying an additional 244,562 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 199,712 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBZ opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $140,658.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,559.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,093 shares of company stock worth $2,177,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

