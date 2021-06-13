Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,803 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,720 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Covanta worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at $3,591,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.64.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

