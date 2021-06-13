Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,212 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Newmark Group worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 722,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NMRK opened at $13.06 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

