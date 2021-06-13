Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.46 Million Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,967 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of PC Connection worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,654,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 320,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,279,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 234,225 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 69,871 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $47.87 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.73.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). PC Connection had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $636.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

