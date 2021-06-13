Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,605 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Ready Capital worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,116 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ready Capital by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 319,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 63,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ready Capital by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 168,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ready Capital by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RC opened at $15.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RC shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

