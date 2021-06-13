Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in eXp World were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in eXp World by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in eXp World by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 40,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $2,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $1,592,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $1,517,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,527,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 572,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,461,550 over the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 152.30 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.47. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

