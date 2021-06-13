Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Inovalon worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 64.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 562,965 shares in the last quarter. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INOV opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 149.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.97.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,200. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

