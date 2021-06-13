Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,496 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth $96,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David D. Smith sold 252,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $8,735,009.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,065,365 shares of company stock valued at $34,839,461. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $32.15 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

