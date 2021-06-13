Rhumbline Advisers Purchases Shares of 63,863 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $18,467,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,744,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. 38.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVI stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

