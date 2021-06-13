Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.36. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

