Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Revance Therapeutics worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RVNC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 7.99. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

