Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Schrödinger were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 11.1% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,906,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 692.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after acquiring an additional 566,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.59 and a beta of 0.96. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32.

In other news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $445,697.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorg Weiser sold 61,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $5,057,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,883,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 986,831 shares of company stock valued at $73,143,546 in the last three months.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

