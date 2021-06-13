Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of BGC Partners worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BGC Partners by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.38.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

