Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,132 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 26,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $2,163,316.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 370,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,336,005.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 516,033 shares of company stock worth $46,039,170. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.74. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

