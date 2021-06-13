Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,518 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,120 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 412,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,020,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 303,959 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after buying an additional 240,852 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $8.87 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

