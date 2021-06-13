Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,725 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,725 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Infinera worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 2,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.15.

In other news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,214,748.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 611,572 shares of company stock worth $6,151,748. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Infinera stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.19. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

