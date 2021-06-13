Rhumbline Advisers Sells 19,510 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,510 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of International Game Technology worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in International Game Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in International Game Technology by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 599,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 193,635 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $7,719,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of IGT opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

