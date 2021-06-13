Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,137 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of ICF International worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Torray LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,050,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICF International stock opened at $94.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $102.23.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

