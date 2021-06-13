Rhumbline Advisers Sells 28,180 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $8,273,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,931,000 after purchasing an additional 254,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 175,202 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 121,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 611,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 86,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLNC shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

