Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,814 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $11,061,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 37.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after buying an additional 174,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,949.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 144,059 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 996,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after purchasing an additional 127,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

